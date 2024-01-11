Mothers Instinct Where To Watch: Streaming Services, Release Date & More

Mothers’ Instinct, a gripping thriller featuring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, is generating buzz with its promise of suspense and sisterly bonds tested by tragedy. As anticipation builds for the release, here’s a comprehensive look at what we know so far.

Mothers Instinct Where To Watch: Streaming Services

As of now, there is no information on where to stream Mothers’ Instinct. The search for online providers offering the film continues, and viewers are encouraged to check for updates as new options may become available.

Mothers Instinct Synopsis: A Tale of Guilt, Suspicion, and Paranoia

Mothers’ Instinct explores the lives of Alice and Celine, living in traditional harmony with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Their perfect existence shatters after a tragic accident, unleashing guilt, suspicion, and paranoia that threaten to unravel their sisterly bond. Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway lead the cast in the US adaptation based on Barbara Abel’s novel.

Mothers InstinctRelease Date 2024: Awaiting the Unveiling

While the exact release date for Mothers’ Instinct remains undisclosed, the official poster hints at an imminent debut. The film completed filming in July 2022, and the anticipation grows for its release.

Mothers InstinctTrailer: A Glimpse into the Suspense

Studiocanal released the official trailer on January 9, 2024, offering audiences a first look at the film’s suspenseful narrative. The trailer sets the stage for the psychological drama that awaits viewers.

Mothers Instinct Cast: Stellar Ensemble

Apart from Hathaway and Chastain, the cast includes Anders Danielson Lie and Josh Charles, portraying the husbands of the lead actresses. Caroline Lagerfelt, known for Gossip Girl, also joins the project, though details about her role remain undisclosed.

Behind the Scenes: Creators and Producers

Benoit Delhomme makes his directorial debut with Mothers’ Instinct, while the screenplay is penned by Sarah Conradt. The film’s distribution rights are secured by NEON, and producers include Chastain, Hathaway, Kelly Carmichael, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, and Paul Nelson of Mosaic.

Original or Remake: Unraveling the Connection

Mothers’ Instinct is a US adaptation of The Duelles, a Belgian film directed by Olivier Masset Depasse. While rooted in the same premise, the US version brings its own interpretation and flair to the narrative.

As fans await the release of Mothers’ Instinct, the film promises a compelling blend of suspense, mystery, and stellar performances from its acclaimed cast.