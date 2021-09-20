Mother-of-three is celebrating Christmas 3 months EARLY with 5,000 lights and 8ft inflatables

THE countdown to Christmas is already on, with many people already putting up their decorations 100 days before the special day.

Even though it’s only September, one mother has already put up 5,000 lights and inflatables in preparation – and it’s set her back more than £1,000.

Caroline Gabe, 47, from Wales, has covered her house in festive decorations weeks ahead of everyone else for the second year running.

To raise spirits during the Christmas season, the mum-of-3 decided to decorate her front yard in September 2013.

She has repeated the tradition this year but added more decorations and lights to her decorations.

Her decorations include many 8ft inflatables including two Santas, giant trees and reindeers. She says that she loves them so much she will do it every year.

Caroline shared that she loved the reactions to last year’s event and decided to go bigger this year. I have added nearly two thousand lights and more inflatables.

It makes me and my children happy. It also cheers up the neighborhood – many people travel down to see it.

“I will never get sick of Christmas – it’s my absolute favourite time of year. I reckon this will become a routine for us every year now!”

The mother-of-three, who is also a grandmother of three, bought her extensive collection of decorations, shielding her son Theo (6 years old) from severe asthma.

The house’s front was decorated with 3,000 fairy lights and sparkling snow. There was also an inflatable snowman 8ft tall, Santa Claus and his reindeer.

After seeing the joy in her children’s faces last year, Harry, 13, and Jack, aged 23, and her neighbours, she decided to try again.

Last week, Caroline undertook a 12-hour mission to decorate the house with nearly 5,000 warm white lights as well as even more giant inflatables.

There’s an 8ft-high inflatable gingerbread man, penguins, Christmas tree, snowman, and reindeer.

Caroline estimated she’d spent over £1,000 on the vast collection of decorations.

She shared that her family loves Christmas. It’s bright and cheerful and can be a great way to cheer people up.

It’s brought smiles to many people’s faces. People have stopped their cars to take pictures, and they messaged me on Facebook to compliment the house.

Caroline stated that although most people her acquaintances love the decorations and some have passed her semi-detached residence and looked disapprovingly.

“You do get the odd car going past and you see them shaking their head, but I just laugh,” she explained

“It just makes me want to put more and more up! I will definitely keep doing this every year now.”

