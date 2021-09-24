Mother Nature is a very well performer.

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. Some links to products may result in us receiving commissions. All promotions are subject to retailer terms and availability.

The Masked Singer Season 6 hit fans with a double dose of mystery this week, with a two-part premiere. It also meant that there was more than one costumed celebrity eliminated. In Part one, both Octopus and Mother Nature were eliminated. The identity of the second was not revealed in Episode 1. The second episode aired on Thursday night. Episode 1 was not revealed to the public. Mother Nature was part of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull, and Puffer Fish. It’s not clear if any of these characters will be revealed by the end of the night. Scroll through to discover the identity of this earthly entertainer. We have some spoilers!

When it was all said and done, Mother Nature’s rendition of the Diana Ross song “I’m Coming Out” just wasn’t enough to keep her around. Vivica A. was the one who revealed her identity. Fox. Fox has starred in numerous hit movies, including both Kill Bill movies, Independence Day and Set It Off.

The judges’ first impression guesses were Tiffany Haddish (Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy), Chelsea Handler (Nicole Scherzinger), and Tracee Ellis Ross (Robin Thicke). Scherzinger made a last-minute change and chose Tracee Eli Ross. This meant that the contestant was a complete strikeout for all of the panel members, with no one getting it right.

This is her second reveal for the season, after unmasking the Octopus. Dwight Howard, a Los Angeles Laker player was identified as Octopus. The end of Episode 2 will see another unmasking, so keep watching!

While this was a special Thursday episode, The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air live Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.