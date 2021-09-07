Mother Fights Mountain Lion To Rescue Her 5-Year-Old Child! Viral Story

The deadly mountain lion, which caused some fatal damage to a 5-year-old child, was later hunted down by the wildlife officers. While, the little child with multiple injuries in the head, upper torso, and neck was immediately shifted to the hospital.

As per the latest reports from Captain Patrick, the spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the fierce beast has dragged the child at 45 yards on the family lawn. He went on to reveal that the mother was initially unaware of the scene. But, suddenly she heard a racket outside her house. She immediately rushed to the place and was shocked to witness the deadly incident. The mother did not have a second thought, and she jumped on the lion, delivering a blow on it. She wrestled with the animal in order to save her child’s life.

With the lion escaping the scene, her son was immediately moved to the hospital. Though the child suffered multiple injuries in the head, torso, and more, the doctors were able to save him.

The Captain showered praises on the mother for her heroic deeds. He expressed his feelings on the incidents and quoted, “The true hero of the story is his mother as she absolutely rescued her son’s life.”

The wild lion was ultimately killed by the forest officers, and the local department ensured strict measures to safeguard the residents in the future.