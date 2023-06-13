Mother and children aged 3, 1, and 3 killed by neighbour who’set their flat on fire in dispute over garbage – and “casually walked off”‘

A MUM with her two children were killed by a neighbor who set their apartment on fire in an argument over trash, before walking “casually away”.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, Naeemah, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three died in the blaze at the first-floor flat in Nottingham on November 20 last year.

3 Fatoumatta Hydara, her daughter Naeemah, and FatimahDrammeh died in November of last year Credit: PA

3 Jamie Barrow was accused of murdering a family after a dispute over trash UNPIXS

Jamie Barrow (31) who lived down the street from the family did pour petrol into their letterbox, and then set it on fire, the jury was told.

Barrow, who believed Fatoumatta was leaving bags of trash in an alleyway at the back of his property around 3am when the fire started, thought that Fatoumatta may have done so.

A police investigation and an examination by the fire service revealed that the inferno started intentionally.

Barrow’s murder was not charged until four days later.

Barrow listened for 5 minutes to the screamings before leaving.

Simon Ash, KC prosecutor, said to the jury that Mrs Hydara, her daughter and the defendant were sleeping in the flat at the time the defendant lit the fire.

“He lit the petrol he poured through the letterbox.

“It’s a flat on the 1st floor.” He knew that the front entrance was where he could enter and exit. The defendant was aware that they would not be able to leave.

“He remained as the fire grew.” Shortly after the fire alarm sounded, Mrs Hydara began screaming or her child.

The defendant didn’t do anything to help. He failed to alert the emergency services or any other person about what was going on.

About five minutes after that, he casually walked away from them and left them in the burning apartment. The fire killed all three.

Barrow and the family had lived next door for 7 years when he filed a grievance with the local council one month prior to that fateful night.

Mr Ash said: “The prosecution’s case is that the defendant has a grudge against Mrs Hydara.

He believed that she had left bags of garbage in an alley at the rear of the apartments and complained about it to the local council a month earlier.

“The prosecution doesn’t accept that Mrs Hydara left any garbage.”

The person who lives in the lower flat was unaware of any problems of anti-social behavior.

It does not really matter in this particular case who was the person responsible for leaving trash.

All that is important is that the defendant thought Mrs Hydara to be responsible.

Barrow, the prosecutor said, had passed Fatoumatta’s flat at 10.55pm on his walk to a nearby shop.

The man said that she had just finished a call with her husband and was awake. A light in the house would be an indication of the presence of the family.

Aboubacarr, the 40-year-old husband of Fatoumatta, was returning from America, where he worked, after a fire destroyed the home.

He was rushed to the hospital with his children, who unfortunately couldn’t survive and were soon declared dead.

Fatoumatta, who was put on a machine to support her life but later died from it 48 hours after being hooked up.

Before they tragically died, the two were planning to join Aboubacarr for a new life in America.

After paying their respects, the dad and wife expressed: “It’s with deep sadness that Fatoumatta has been taken from us and our daughters.

“Fatoumatta lived a beautiful, but short life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.

The perpetrator of this brutal crime on my family is inconceivable.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

The judge, Mrs. Tipples, told today’s jury: “There is no doubt that some evidence will be upsetting to anyone who listens in court.”

It is important that you do not let your emotions or sympathies for any person in this situation influence your decision.

Keep an open mind, and judge the case based on the evidence.

The trial is continuing. It’s expected to take three weeks.