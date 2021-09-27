Most Daring Outfits Dua Lipa Has Ever Worn

Most Daring Outfits Dua Lipa Has Ever Worn
By Tom O'Brien
Dua Lipa wore a pink ball gown to the 2018 Brit Awards.

Dua Lipa wears a pink, tulle dress on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards on February 21, 2018.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images


Lipa chose a striking pink gown designed by Giambattista Valli for the event.

The dress, made entirely of tulle, had a high-low skirt, full train, and plunging neckline.

A black bow completed the dress, which Lipa paired with strappy heels.

The pop star rocked a rainbow jumpsuit in November of the same year.

Dua Lipa stands in a rainbow jumpsuit in front of a building.

Dua Lipa in New York on July 27, 2018.

Gotham / Contributor / Getty Images


The Versace jumpsuit, which Gigi Hadid also wore in 2018, had long sleeves and a high neckline. 

Lipa paired the look with coordinating multicolored shoes.

In 2019, Lipa wore a dress with a birdcage-inspired skirt.

Dua Lipa stands in a black and white dress in front of a sky backdrop.

Dua Lipa at the “Alita Battle Angel” premiere on January 31, 2019.

Barcroft Media / Contributor / Getty Images


At the London premiere of “Alita Battle Angel,” Lipa walked the red carpet in a strapless Armani Prive gown that had a black-and-white striped bodice.

A black and sheer birdcage-patterned skirt sat atop the sparkly fabric, which the singer paired with black heels and a black purse.

Lipa made a statement in a safety-pin dress at the 2019 Grammys.

Dua Lipa holds two grammys and stands in black and white dress while sticking her tongue out.

Dua Lipa at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images


The singer wore a black-and-white Versace dress to accept her two Grammy awards.

The gown had a low neckline and high slit, and it was held together and embellished with oversized gold safety pins.

Lipa embraced color for her Met Gala debut in 2019.

dua lipa met gala 2019

Dua Lipa at the 2019 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images


Lipa wore another Versace dress for the event, opting for a multicolored gown with a low neckline and oversized bow at the waistline.

A crown, poofy hairstyle, and long train completed the look.

The “Levitating” singer slipped into a leotard with daring cutouts for a 2019 performance.

A front and back shot of Dua Lipa wearing a black leotard with cutouts and sheer tights on a yellow stage.

Dua Lipa at the MTV EMAs on November 3, 2019.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images


At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Lipa wore a leotard from the Mugler spring-summer collection from 2020.

The front and back of the leotard had large cutouts, with a small layer of fabric on the front of the bodice keeping the garment together.

She paired the outfit with black, mesh tights and coordinating boots.

Lipa rocked another daring bodysuit later that month.

Dua Lipa sings on stage wearing a red leotard with cutouts and black tights.

Dua Lipa performs at the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019.

Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images


The red Versace bodysuit had intricate straps that were accented by buckles at the front. 

She wore the piece with black tights.

In September 2021, Lipa walked the red carpet at Milan Fashion Week wearing a transparent black dress.

Dua Lipa wears a sheer black dress and stands in front of greenery on a blue carpet.

Dua Lipa attends a Versace event at Milan Fashion Week on September 26, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images


The form-fitting dress was designed by Versace and Fendi for the brands’ “Fendace” line.

The dress had a sparkly, geometric pattern from head-to-toe, and its sheer material exposed Lipa’s black bra and thong.

