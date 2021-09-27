Most Daring Outfits Dua Lipa Has Ever Worn

Dua Lipa wore a pink ball gown to the 2018 Brit Awards.
Lipa chose a striking pink gown designed by Giambattista Valli for the event.
The dress, made entirely of tulle, had a high-low skirt, full train, and plunging neckline.
A black bow completed the dress, which Lipa paired with strappy heels.
The pop star rocked a rainbow jumpsuit in November of the same year.
The Versace jumpsuit, which Gigi Hadid also wore in 2018, had long sleeves and a high neckline.
Lipa paired the look with coordinating multicolored shoes.
In 2019, Lipa wore a dress with a birdcage-inspired skirt.
At the London premiere of “Alita Battle Angel,” Lipa walked the red carpet in a strapless Armani Prive gown that had a black-and-white striped bodice.
A black and sheer birdcage-patterned skirt sat atop the sparkly fabric, which the singer paired with black heels and a black purse.
Lipa made a statement in a safety-pin dress at the 2019 Grammys.
The singer wore a black-and-white Versace dress to accept her two Grammy awards.
The gown had a low neckline and high slit, and it was held together and embellished with oversized gold safety pins.
Lipa embraced color for her Met Gala debut in 2019.
Lipa wore another Versace dress for the event, opting for a multicolored gown with a low neckline and oversized bow at the waistline.
A crown, poofy hairstyle, and long train completed the look.
The “Levitating” singer slipped into a leotard with daring cutouts for a 2019 performance.
At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Lipa wore a leotard from the Mugler spring-summer collection from 2020.
The front and back of the leotard had large cutouts, with a small layer of fabric on the front of the bodice keeping the garment together.
She paired the outfit with black, mesh tights and coordinating boots.
Lipa rocked another daring bodysuit later that month.
The red Versace bodysuit had intricate straps that were accented by buckles at the front.
She wore the piece with black tights.
In September 2021, Lipa walked the red carpet at Milan Fashion Week wearing a transparent black dress.
The form-fitting dress was designed by Versace and Fendi for the brands’ “Fendace” line.
The dress had a sparkly, geometric pattern from head-to-toe, and its sheer material exposed Lipa’s black bra and thong.