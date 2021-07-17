“Mortal Combat” Full Movie Watch Online Free 2021

For all the video game lovers, “Mortal Combat” has been a treat in their teenage. We all loved to screw our opponent and the immortal’s words “Finish him” appears to be heavenly for the gamers. So, now it’s time to revive the old chapters of our life as an official film adaptation of “Mortal Combat” is here with some new action-packed flavors. “Mortal Combat” boomed the big screen with a worldwide release on April 8, 2021, and now it’s exclusively available for the online audience. So, check out the complete article to know how to watch “Mortal Combat” for free.

2021 version of “Mortal Combat” has wiped out all previous records to capture the crown of the best movie from the franchise. With the perfect blend of thrill, action, and twists, it has got immense recognition from critics. The movie stars some fan-favorite faces like Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, and more. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film marks the official reboot of the Mortal Combat movie series. It follows an MMA fighter, Cole Young played by Tan. Cole gets into a trap, where he needs the assistance of the World’s greatest champions in order to counter the Outworld. Cole is pretty clueless about why the Sub Zero, a Cryomancer is targeting him.

Where To Watch “Mortal Combat” Online?

“Mortal Combat” premiered on the big screens on April 8, 2021. Now, after two months wait, it is officially available for online platforms like HBO Max and Apple TV. The movie is doing pretty well on the OTTs and it has grabbed over 7 stars on IMDb. But to watch “Mortal Combat” the users need to go for the paid version. They can either pick up any of the two membership options on HBO Max, i.e., $9.99 monthly for the ad-supported version, or the $14.99 month for the ad-free version, or the users can also choose to rent a Full HD version of “Mortal Combat” for $2 on Apple TV or they can buy it for $9. However, many users prefer to go for free resources to watch the movie. But now with the free trial version, you don’t need to go for unethical ways.

How To Watch “Mortal Combat” 2021 For Free Online?

For all the “Mortal Combat” video game fans it’s pretty obvious that you can’t afford to miss out on the latest installment of the franchise. You must be eagerly waiting to watch the movie. However, purchasing the membership can be a bit heavy on your pocket. So, now you can get a free trial to enjoy “Mortal Combat”. But, HBO Max currently doesn’t offer a free trial option. However, you can access all the premium shows of HBO Max via HULU. So, with Hulu free trial account you can enjoy “Mortal Combat” for free. Follow the steps below to access Hulu free trial membership –

Visit the official Hulu website.

Click on the “Start Free Trial” option.

Enter the required details and submit to enjoy 30 days of free membership in Hulu. However, make sure to cancel your membership before the trial period gets over. Or else you will be charged.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates on all the latest movies and shows.