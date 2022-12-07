Morocco’s World Cup win is celebrated by Moroccan fans with dancing and singing in London.

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate Morocco’s win over Spain in the World Cup, with one onlooker describing the scene as “such a surreal experience” Dancing ensued after smoke bombs had been set off.

Spain lost in the 16th round to Morocco, who won penalties. They reached the quarterfinals for the first-time in their history.

Passersby observed the scene at Edgware Road where several people were chanting and singing in unison, as well as setting off smoke bombs on the street.

Cars were used by people even more “hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags” One observer.

“It was incredible, there were lots of flags everywhere, not just Moroccan flags but flags of almost every African nation,” Jahmell/Hasan Rhys Campbell was a 21 year-old student in London who spoke to the PA news agency.

“The cars were beeping every second, people were dancing in the street and hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags, it was such a surreal experience.

“(There were) easily around 300 people.”

One person who captured the festivities from the top of a bus passing by said that everyone appeared to be happy “in very high spirits”.

“I don’t follow football closely so at first I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Lucie Bickerdike, 37, told PA.

“There were lots of car horns blaring all down the street, chanting, dancing, flares and fireworks.

“At one point a group boarded the bus singing and dancing, and then left again,” The PR agency’s owner also added.