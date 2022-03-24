Morning Joe Mocks Republicans’ “Ridiculous Question” at Jackson Hearing

Joe Scarborough and the panel “Morning Joe”The group had a good time as they shared some of their favorite moments from Wednesday morning. “ridiculous questions”During the confirmation hearings, Republican senators asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about a vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

For their part, the panel tried to hold it together — at first. Scarborough was very serious when he criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham and asked Jackson to rate Jackson’s religious beliefs on a scale of 1-10. Scarborough noted that he’d be hard pressed to think up a “less scriptural based” question.

Mika Brzezinski, the co-host, said that there were “so many things wrong”Answer the question.

Scarborough then turned to The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson for his input, speaking as someone who “grew up in the church in the South”Scarborough did. From there, the jokes began flowing.

“That’s somewhere in Deuteronomy or something like that, you know, the scale,”Robinson replied, prompting everyone at the table to crack up.

Jeffrey Goldberg, of The Atlantic, joked that he would’ve enjoyed seeing Jackson play off it and joke that her “Christianity goes to 11,”Referring to the obvious “This Is Spinal Tap.”Goldberg complimented the way, however. “masterful” Jackson’s handling of the situation was.

Robinson agreed to: “That was the one time in which, to me, she just stiffened. She said, ‘I am not gonna answer this ridiculous question.’ She just was not having it.”

Scarborough was serious again, and coined a new phrase that summarized the questions Republican senators had lobbied for Jackson.

“The grievance signaling this week has been extraordinary,”Scarborough stated. “Trademark ‘Republican Grievance Signaling. RGS’ And this week it has been on full display.”

The full video can be viewed here “Morning Joe” segment Here.