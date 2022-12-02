Morgan Wallen fan club presale tickets and how to obtain them for the 2023 tour

Morgan Wallen has announced his 2023 One Night at a Time World tour and fans want to know how they can get verified fan presale and fan club tickets.

American musician will make a tour of Australia and North America. He has confirmed shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as Austin and Houston.

The tour will feature the likes of ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman and HARDY and Parker McCollum on selected dates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Morgan Wallen‘s 2023 tour, including presale tickets and how to get them.

How to get Morgan Wallen verified fan and fan club presale tickets

There are three opportunities for Morgan Wallen fans to purchase tickets for his 2023 tour – verified fan, fan club and general sale.

The verified fan presale starts on Wednesday, December 7 for those based in the US and Canada. Times vary per market and you can register on Ticketmaster’Website.

After you’ve registered, you will receive a confirmation email with more information. Registration closes on Sunday, December 4 at 11:59 pm PT.

For fans from Australia and New Zealand, the fan club presale begins Wednesday December 7, at 7 p.m. Sign up Morgan’s newsletter here Get a presale Code

For more information about the tour and tickets, you can visit the musician’s official website You can also find Twitter updates regularly.

What time is general sales?

The general sale for Morgan’s One Night at a Time World tour kicks off on Friday, December 9, 2022. Your exact location may affect the timing.

You can get your tickets on Morgan’s Website Once the general sale begins.

She also confirmed that three tracks would be released, titled “One Thing at A Time Tennessee fan” and “Days That End In Why”.

Similar to his previous tour, $3 of every US ticket goes to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports organizations like Greater Good Music.

More than 500,000 meals have been donated by the charity to Children Are People and Salvation Army.

Morgan Wallen tour 2023: Venues and dates

Morgan’s One Night at a Time World Tour will begin on March 15, in Auckland, NZ. He will then perform in Ipswich, Sydney, and Melbourne (March 23-24).

Below is the complete announcement on the 2023 tour including stadium locations and dates.

All

In related news, Hyuna & Dawn’s post on Instagram about their breakup sparks mixed reactions among fans