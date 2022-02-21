Morgan Stewart And Jordan McGraw Have Big News To Share

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are now a family of four. On February 20, the E! host announced that she had given birth to a baby boy.

“GREY OLIVER MCGRAW,” she shared, along with a photo of her cradling the baby on a hospital bed. “He joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love.” Now that they have two kids to care for, the real challenge begins. Stewart previously admitted that she’s terrified of being a mom of two. “I’m like, holy effing f***,” she shared on E! News‘ “Daily Pop.” “How am I going to have two human beings that I’m going to be responsible for?!” Luckily, her husband is ever so supportive. She said that he has “been wonderful” throughout the whole experience.

And while the couple couldn’t be more happy that their family is growing, Steward said that Grey would be their last child. “Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I’m going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us,” she said on the show. “‘Cause I’m not the person that’s gonna have the third surprise kid. Everyone is, like, ‘I’m just doing two!’ and then three years later, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have a third.’ This is it for us. We’re definitely not doing another one.”