Morena Baccarin shares her hopes for Vanessa’s return

“Deadpool 3” now has a director in Shawn Levy, but will Wade Wilson’s leading lady return for the third installment? Well, even Morena Baccarin doesn’t know at this point; she’s pestering Ryan Reynolds for information just as hard as fans are.

True, Vanessa (Baccarin), died at the beginning of “Deadpool 2.” But, thanks to Cable’s (Josh Brolin) repaired time-traveling tech in the 2018 sequel, Wade was able to use the end credits to back and rectify a few things — including Vanessa’s fridging. (He also managed his decision to appear in the film. “Green Lantern”).

Theoretically, Vanessa could make a comeback. Baccarin would also love to return. But right now, she’s as in the dark about the story as fans are.

“I know nothing, ’cause I’m usually the last to know,”Baccarin stated. “I also live under a rock. I have three kids and you’re telling me there’s a director attached. I had no idea. I heard that, finally, today. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’”

The third “Deadpool” film will be produced by Marvel Studios and will formally rope Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two films were produced by 20th Century Fox. “Deadpool” films, but with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Deadpool became part of the Marvel Studios family.

Baccarin continued to laugh. “I hope I get to be in it. I don’t know. They’re very, very annoyingly tight lipped. I text Ryan every six months, and I’m like ‘What’s going onnnn?’ He’s like, ‘Hey, how are you? How’s your family?’ I’m like, ‘Not what I’m asking youuuu!’”

For now, Baccarin is getting to know another twisted character like Vanessa, as Elena Federova on NBC’s “The Endgame.”The current untitled “Deadpool 3,”The release date and production start date are still unknown.