More Proof Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Move On From Brandon Blackstock

UPDATE: Kelly Clarkson is making moves to break away from Brandon Blackstock.

E! obtained court documents E! obtained court documents from the court. News on September 24 confirmed that a judge had signed an order declaring the couple legally single. The docs also note that their “marital or domestic partnership status” will officially come to an end on Jan. 7, 2022.

Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is continuing to move on from Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol alum, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband in June 2020, has officially asked to have her maiden name, Clarkson, restored. E! obtained an Aug. 5 petition. News discovered that the star singer requested the name change in an Aug. 5 petition. She also requested the judge to declare her divorcée and terminate her marital status while she works on other aspects of the split.

“This declaration is only for the termination of marital or domestic partner status,” It reads: “I ask the court to reserve jurisdiction over aII other issues not requested in this declaration for Iater determination.”

In her initial divorce filing, Clarkson, who was married to Blackstock for nearly seven years, cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for their breakup. Earlier this month, she was ordered to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in temporary spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support, according to documents obtained by E! News.