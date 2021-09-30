More on the Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell Hallmark’s ‘The Santa Stakeout’.

Ready to go undercover and party through the holiday season? Hallmark’s The Santa Stakeout promises a lot of holiday cheer and perhaps some love. This movie stars two fun-loving fan-favorites, Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Real, Christmas Comes Twice), Paul Campbell (Turner & Hooch, Christmas by Starlight), and Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life, The Matrix).

Are you ready for an undercover mission?

What Is Hallmark’s The Santa Stakeout About?

According to the Hallmark press release, The Santa Stakeout is about an undercover mission during Christmas. Tanya (Mowry Hughesley) is a detective in the police who is reluctantly paired up with Ryan (Campbell). Their task is to find the truth about a string of recent heists that occurred during high-profile holiday parties.

Tasha and Rupert go undercover to hide their identities. They cover their tracks by moving into the house next to Mr. Miller. He just so happens to be the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case.

Tanya and Ryan participate in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances. They believe this is how they will finally crack the case. They soon fall in love with Christmas.

They also begin to see one another in a different light and fall in love.

Aurora Teagarden Star Peter Benson Is The Santa Stakeout Director

Hallmark Sleuthers know Peter Benson as Detective Arthur Smith in the Aurora Teagarden Mystery series. Benson has been a highly successful Hallmark director.

This year alone, he directed some fan-favorite movies, including Rising and Shine, Benedict Stone, Sweet Carolina, and even an episode of Crossword Mysteries.

It will be interesting to see what Peter Benson, a multitalented actor, does in 2022.





When Can You Watch Hallmark’s The Santa Stakeout?

Hallmark’s The Santa Stakeout premieres on Sunday, October 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Only one encore has been scheduled. This will be on Friday, October 29th at 6 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. For more showtimes, check listings.

Get on Twitter for the premiere night. Hallmark will live-tweet and tweet the movie. You can join the cast, including the director, as well as other Hallmark fans, and have a lot of fun.





Countdown To Christmas 2021 Has Sister Swap Movies

When you think of Tamera Mowry-Housley, you may think of her fun show Sister, Sister, that she was in with Tia Mowry. Hallmark also has a famous sister act. Kimberly Williams Williams and Ashley Williams are their famous sister act.

The two sisters star in a pair of related movies this Christmas. They are called Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas In The City.

While the two movies are interconnected, they can be seen as a whole. However, each movie is it’s own. Both movies will give you a lot more Easter eggs. They will air in the holiday season. Hallmark has not yet revealed premiere dates.

Be sure to catch the premiere of The Santa Stakeout on Sunday, October 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern, on the Hallmark Channel.