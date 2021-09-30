More On Coldplay x BTS ‘My Universe’ Music Video, Release Time, Where to Watch And Fans Reaction

Coldplay x BTS collab ‘My Universe’ will finally have a music video, and the cinematic teaser has made fans super excited. Below is the international release date and where to view details.

After the official lyric video and ‘My Universe’ documentary release, the world will witness two of the most prominent music groups of all time together on screen.

With BTS getting record-breaking views on their ‘Butter’ and previously ‘Dynamite’ music video, ARMY is gearing up for another streaming marathon for ‘My Universe’ MV.

Coldplay x BTS ‘My Universe’ music video, international release time explored

Coldplay x BTS ‘My Universe’ music video announcement dropped barely 13 hours before the MV release. ‘My Universe’ The MV will be released on September 30th at 12 AM ET/ 1 PM KST. The international schedule is below.

Central Time: September 29, 11 PM PM Central Time (CT)

Eastern Time: September 30, 12 AM, Friday, Eastern Time (ET)

Pacific Time: September 29, 9 PM, Pacific Time (PT)

European Time: September 30, 6 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST)

British Time: September 30, 5 AM British Summer Time (BST)

Indian Time: September 30, 9.30 AM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Philippine Time: September 30, 12 PM, in the Philippines

Japan Time: September 30, 1 PM, in Tokyo, Japan

Australian Time: September 30, 1.30 PM, Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)

Where to watch MV and streaming goals explained

BTS ARMY has shared their streaming goals for the first week as they aim for another Billboard Hot 100 topper with ‘My Universe.’ According to fan posts, the fans aim for 50-60 million music video views from YouTube on the first day and 100 million views within a week.

Spotify fans want 7-8 million streams, 12-13 unfiltered plays, and the desired spot in the Top3 Spotify Global Chart.

Below are more streaming goals.

Watch the music video of ‘My Universe’ below.

‘Coldtan’ x ‘Avengers,’ fans react to futuristic ‘My Universe’ MV teaser

Fans believe that the cinematic and futuristic ‘My Universe’ MV teaser resembles ‘Avengers.’ A fan wrote, “Coldtan and avengers, saving the world with their music and saving the world with their superpowers!”

Another similar tweet read, “Coldtan along with extraterrestrial beings coming to revive the music industry in the setting of a dystopian-esc world where music is banned ??? Come through Avengers and Thanos coloured mfs!”

A third fan spoke for all, saying, “MV Of the century Coming!!!!”

Stream the acoustic version of ‘My Universe’ below.

