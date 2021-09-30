More Details On the Netflix Original ‘Leave The World Behind’ With Julia Roberts

This Netflix Original is set to grow the library of feature films starring Oscar winners while adapting famous novels. Leave the World Behind is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. Julia Roberts and Mahershala Alam, two Oscar-winners, will star in the movie. This exciting project is described in detail below.

Netflix Original movie Leave the World Behind.

This new Netflix Original movie is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel, Leave the World Behind, published in October 2020. The novel was listed as one of Barack Obama’s Summer Favorites and was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards. It was named Best Book of the year by the Washington Post, Time Magazine, Esquire magazine, NPR, Elle, and many other publications.

We know the story is great before the film even begins to film. It was actually a big item during a bidding battle that Netflix won against MGM and another streaming service.





Mahershala Ali [Image Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]

The movie will star two Oscar-winning actors, Julia Roberts, and Mahershala Ali. Roberts will also be a movie producer through her Red Om Films banner, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp. Esmail (Mr. Robot) will also write the screenplay.

The plot of the upcoming Netflix movie

Leave the World Behind tells the story of Amanda and Clay, who are on vacation with their teenage children. Their vacation is suddenly interrupted by the arrival at their rental of a couple. A middle-aged couple fled a city blackout.

The families cannot get information from the city’s landline because it has been cut off with the Internet, TV, and radio. Strange sonic booms can suddenly break the peace in the countryside, causing animals to move in unexpected ways. Both the mental and bodily health of the family members starts to decline.

The renters and the owners of the rental are both upscale and Black. The renters are upscale and white, which causes them to be distracted from the more serious issues around them.

The cast of Netflix’s Original film Leave the World Behind.

So far, and as mentioned above, the cast will be led by Oscar-winning actors Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. Roberts portrays the mother of the tenant family. Ali, who took over the role from Denzel Washington, will be the homeowner.





[images: @juliaroberts/Instagram]

As noted by What’s on Netflix, production dates are so far unknown. Ali is currently committed to filming Blade for Disney, so it is unknown when this movie is likely to start. As for a release date for Leave the World Behind, there are no hints as yet, but it is likely to premiere sometime between late 2022 and mid-2023.

Readers, do you find the Netflix Original movie’s sound intriguing? Have any of you read the original book, Leave the World Behind? Could you drop a comment below to let us know?