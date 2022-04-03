Morbius Credits Scenes Explained: Sinister Six Origins?

“Morbius”It is here.

Jared Leto portrays Morbius as a brilliant doctor who falls for the dark side after trying to cure a crippling genetic disorder with bat DNA. That’s the old story. After inadvertently becoming a creature of the night, he’s also forced to take down his surrogate brother, who has also taken the serum but become more Patrick Bateman than Peter Parker. (“Morbius” is set in Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe.) There must be some scenes in the middle and after credits for any Marvel-ish movie. This is exactly what happens with “Morbius.”

We will be breaking down everything that happens after the beautiful, neon-tinged credits roll.

Major “Morbius”We will not spoil the movie, but the credits sequences are very distinct from the movie.

No Way Toomes

The movie’s title card identifies the first scene. We can see the sky breaking apart and the glittery purple stuff surrounding it begin to glow. This is clearly the end. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”The multiverse can invade our world like a sock someone has left in the communal dryer.

Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture (played in the Tom Holland Spider-Man universe by Michael Keaton), has apparently been zapped into this. “Morbius”universe (which, as previously stated, is the same universe that exists where “Venom” takes place). Now, why somebody from Holland’s world is getting zapped into this world remains unclear; the spell that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It meant that Spider-Man knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man and could infringe their universe. After his spell was cast it doesn’t make much sense that characters who were still in the Holland universe would now be cast out to other universes.

Anyway, Toomes shows up in prison, since he was in prison in Holland’s universe, but nobody knows who he his. Evidently, his appearance warrants coverage in the news. As if America’s prison system wasn’t horribly broken and it would probably take a decade for anybody to actually notice a new face in the yellow jumpsuit.

Even more confusing is the fact that so much of the marketing material is for “Morbius”Keaton was the Vulture in a totally different scene. It would have occurred when Morbius was stealing human blood. Toomes was disguised as a doctor.

When Daniel Espinosa was questioned about the different scenes, Espinosa replied: “As a filmmaker, you feel many different things, and what you feel is theories or ideas. And then during the editorial process, you take out ideas, and you distill your potion to some kind of purity now. I think that in my distillation, that part [is gone].”

But wait! There’s more!

Sinisterly Yours

The second scene is after the main credits sequence. TechnicallyAfter-credits, but it’s still a great scene. Dr. Michael Morbius is seen speeding down a desert road in his fancy sports car. (The scene reminds me of Iron Man and Dr. Strange.) He stops the car. He blows his long hair in the desert breeze.

We hear sounds and see lights. A man in a flying car approaches us. It’s the Vulture. His suit is very similar to the one Keaton wore in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” but it’s not exactly the same. He’s made some modifications. The Vulture (he never takes off his helmet, so this scene was clearly shot without the involvement of Keaton, besides recording a few lines) tells him that he’s thinking about putting a team together; maybe they can do some good in this world.

Morbius replies with one word: “Intriguing.”

This clearly refers to The Sinister Six, an alliance of Spider-Man villains which unite in pursuit of the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. It was attempted to be a “Sinister Six”Film during the Andrew Garfield “Amazing”The era was to be written by and directed by “Cabin in the WOods” filmmaker Drew Goddard. Evidently, those films collapsed and Drew Goddard was left with nothing. “Sinister Six”It was quietly cancelled.

Sony continues to approve Spider-Man movies starring villains. There are many other reasons why Spider-Man movies have been approved by Sony. “Venom”And its sequel and now “Morbius,”Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be directed by J.C. Chandor. “Kraven the Hunter”Dakota Johnson and Dakota Johnson signed up recently “Madame Web”Alongside “Euphoria”Sydney Sweeney. Even if you’re not great at math, you could get to six pretty quickly.

“Morbius”Director Daniel Espinosa about the Sinister Six

Espinosa was like a friend when he spoke to him about the possibility of the post-credits sequences establishing. “Morbius,” intrigued. “I think that the world that they’re introducing — they’re doing’ Kraven’ now — sounds super exciting. I must say, I’ve always liked Kraven. I think that they could really make it fun,” Espinosa said. “I think they’re going to make it an interesting universe, with all these characters.”

Espinosa continued: “I don’t know what they will be, but I think as a comic book fan, my thing with Marvel was always that it was like a high school yard, and I could go and find my peers; the people that I like. That would be like the goth-y nerds, or the preppy athletic assholes, or like whatever it would be. I think that’s what the movies should be in a way. I love ‘Logan,’ which is much more kind of mature experience. And I love ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ that is like if Spielberg had become 28 again and done a superhero movie. I like this spreading about these ideas of what these comic book movies can be, and still coexist in the same space somehow.”

“Morbius”This film is currently in theaters