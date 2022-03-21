Moon Knight might not be connected to many MCU characters

Moon KnightThis is the next episode of the great MCU Phase 4 story. It will premiere on Disney PlusOn March 30, 2013. That means we’re in the “endgame” of Disney’s big Moon KnightPush includes the release of additional footage and TV commercials, as well as new posters and interviews. Then the official Hollywood premiere will follow, and we’ll get the first reviews for the mysterious Marvel show.

Interviews are the best part of the interview process. Moon KnightPress tour. The cast and crew begin to tease the new character, the story, and keep the big secrets hidden. It turns out that we have an intriguing (and puzzling!) story. Moon Knight detail coming straight from the show’s producer. Moon Knightis not attached to current MCU.

Before you explain what this means, it is important to know the following Some spoilers may be found below if you’re not up to date with the MCU Phase 4 events.

Marvel’s rules of MCU engagement

Marvel has done something that no other studio could do. This is why the MCU was so successful. The MCU created a huge storyline that included many different superhero movies and TV series. It managed to do it even before Disney Plus. They can offer more context than movies and only dropped TV shows after Disney’s streaming service was launched. But the MCU magic has already arrived.

Marvel was able to create a cohesive story by placing Easter eggs into hooks within the MCU creations. The culmination of the big event was Marvel’s “Eggs in a Hook” Infinity War–EndgameIt was the ending a few years back. It’s the same type of storytelling that made Spider-Man has no way homeIt was possible last year.

In the process, Marvel taught fans to expect MCU Easter eggs in every new project, whether it’s a movie or TV show. It is now clear that everything that takes place under the MCU umbrella connects to everything else.

That is what we expect from every MCU program, and it also applies to MCU shows. Moon Knight. There are rumors of a potential Moon KnightMCU cameo fans will love.

The Avengers are under pressure

This type of storytelling puts a lot on the shows to deliver the expected Easter eggs. We’re in a place where the absence of MCU connections stands out as a plot hole. That’s why we’d expect MCU Easter eggs in Moon Knight. One day, we will be able to meet a new hero that will collaborate with the other Avengers. This origin story must be included in the huge Marvel timeline.

I frequently referred to the inability of well-known Avengers to interact with me in post-EndgameEvents are big plot holes in some stories that we’ve seen. There’s nobody from the leading team to help Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision.

Many times, the Avengers are mentioned in The Eternals. They are not ready to intervene at any of the important scenes in the movie. There’s absolutely no indication the planet’s mightiest heroes are ready to take on new threats — the opposite is true in Shang-ChiFor example,

Then, we have HawkeyeAnd his Pym arrow, a giant Pym arrow, falling on a bridge. The higher-ups did not react.

There is no way homeIt would be almost impossible to make that same list of movies in which Avengers oversight is absent as it was in Far from Home. But the film’s main action takes place over a couple of days. We already have an Avenger to handle the matter.

In the new stories, you will need to include some MCU hooks. No matter how much you’d try to focus on the brand new heroes.

Can Moon KnightWhy should it be any different when it is about featuring extensive MCU connections? It turns out, the answer is “Yes.”

Is it? Moon KnightIn the MCU

It is from Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis. He made the statement as part of a Disney press conference (via DirectMoon Knight is not an MCU story. This should not be taken as confirmation that the story is not being told in the MCU. Because that’s precisely where Moon KnightFrom.

Curtis wanted to communicate that Moon KnightMarvel had the freedom to introduce a new superhero almost 15 years after they introduced Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots. That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

It’s in this context that Curtis said Moon Knight doesn’t have MCU ties:

There’s no attachment to the current MCU. He’s brand-new, and he is going on a brand-new adventure. It’s going to be a great experience for the fans.

Keep in mind that Marvel is allowed to ignore the MCU in their new TV series. Marvel will also explore dissociative identity disorder in the superhero. Moon Knight. As Oscar Isaac said, you’ll want to watch Moon KnightIt can be repeated multiple times until you understand it completely.

There must be at the very least one Easter egg. Moon KnightIt is important to tie it to current events in MCU, regardless of how small.

