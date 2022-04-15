Moon Knight episode 4 leaked in full, revealing the show’s big twist

We’ve seen three of the six Moon Knight episodes in this limited series, so we’re halfway through the story. Episode 3 premiered earlier this week, delivering a massive reveal for the show. It also gave us the first big plot holes for the series. Moon Knight episode 4 premieres next Wednesday on Disney Plus, but you don’t have to wait that long to learn what happens next.

Believe it or not, the unreleased episode has leaked in full. A big Moon Knight plot twist is coming soon and it changes everything.

But before we can discuss what happens, you should know that big Moon Knight spoilers are waiting ahead. If you haven’t seen the first three episodes, or if you don’t want to find out what comes next, you should stop reading right here.

Moon Knight episode 4 teasers and leaks

We already looked at the plot details that made little sense in Moon Knight episode 3 and explained there is one way to fix all the events that seemed to defy logic in episode 3. The events that Marc/Steven (Oscar Isaac) experienced might not be real.

If that’s the case, all the plot holes go away because they’re events happening in someone’s deeply troubled mind.

Mental illness is a central theme of the story. The protagonist suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a unique condition among the MCU superheroes so far. We see various personalities and their corresponding costumed heroes — Moon Knight and Mr. Knight.

During the press tour, Isaac said that the audience might have to watch the show multiple times to understand what’s real and what isn’t. Right around the same time, official teasers for Moon Knight episode 4 popped up, but the surprise hadn’t leaked. We only learned that the fourth installment would deliver a special event that has massive implications on everything else.

Soon after the premiere of episode 1, the events of Moon Knight episodes 2-4 leaked. This big leak said that Marc and Steven are patients in a mental institution. Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is the doctor treating Marc, according to this wild plot leak. And Steven Grant is the name of an archeologist from a movie playing on TV.

Big Moon Knight plot twist

The same leak also included Moon Knight details from episodes 2 and 3 that came true. Like the arrival of Mr. Knight in episode 2 and the Egyptian gods in episode 3.

However, that early leak was unlike the detailed Moon Knight episode 4 account that just leaked on Wednesday.

That’s when Redditors discovered an episode 4 recap that a blog called Fiction Horizon posted early. The leaked Moon Knight episode 4 was removed from the site a few hours later, but the spoilers are already out there.

The episode 4 recap confirmed that Moon Knight will advance the story we saw so far. Marc/Steven will continue to chase Harrow, looking for Ammit’s tomb. And Steven will be the one who finds it. However, Marc/Steven will be shot and apparently killed in the episode, at which point he’ll wake up in a mental institution.

That’s the big plot twist in Moon Knight episode 4, as the recap seems to confirm the earlier plot leak. This will make us question everything we saw until that moment. Most of the events from episode 1 through episode 4 might not have happened. It might be Marc’s mind playing tricks on him.

The massive cliffhanger

Still, we have no idea what happens next. But the leaked Moon Knight episode 4 recap does say there’s a puzzling cliffhanger. A mysterious creature appears at the end of the episode. It has Ancient Egyptian clothes and the head of a hippopotamus. That could be Taweret, an Egyptian goddess.

Interestingly, the previous episode 4 leak offered the same detail about Taweret. Marc and Steven will both meet this creature at the end of the fourth installment. What happens during that meeting? We’ll have to wait for Moon Knight episode 5 to find out.

Meanwhile, you’ll probably find the leaked Moon Knight episode 4 description online if you search. Even though Fiction Horizon removed it, nothing is ever really deleted from the internet.

Episode 4 premieres early on Wednesday on Disney Plus.

