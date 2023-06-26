Monty Don shares top tips to help you water your plants in the face of a hosepipe-ban… don’t waste old sinkwater

WITH the warmer weather here to stay, we’re all looking for ways to keep cool and stay hydrated.

We are all curious about the frequency of watering for pots, flowerbeds, and other garden areas.

1 According to the gardening expert, reusing dishwater from your sink is the best way to water your plants and avoid breaking the ban on hosepipes. Credit: BBC

You might wonder how you can stay on top of this, especially after South East Water announced a ban on the use of hosepipes and sprinklers for its customers in Kent & Sussex.

Monty Don is a garden expert who has revealed how to care for plants easily during warmer months.

He uses the dirty water in your sink or shower to make his trick.

Previous Speaking on Gardeners’ World during the 2022 heatwave, he said: “I’m clutching a bowl of washing up water – grey water – because in the very dry conditions we’ve had you need to use whatever water you can.

“Grey water, whether it’s a washing dishes or yourself, is perfectly good on floral plants.

“Don’t use it on edible food.

“Let it cool down of course, and I’ve got it here for this clematis.”

In the programme, the gardening specialist is shown clutching an old grey dishwashing bowl half full of soapy leftover water from washing his dishes.

The lead host of the hit BBC gardening advice show, aged 66, continued: “But because it’s a young plant, it means that its root system is fairly small.

“So, therefore, it’s not able to access the moisture that might be deeper down in the soil, so I’m having to make sure it is really well-watered.

“And clematis is one of those plants that really needs water. So grey water is perfect for them.”

Fans of gardening took to twitter to express their enthusiasm for the idea. One writing: “I am starting to use some ‘grey water’ on lawn and shrubs. Monty Don recommends so that’s good enough for me.”

David Hinton, South East Water’s CEO, spoke about the ban and said: “This has happened much faster than last year.”

“Understandably, we’ve seen customer demand increase in line with the hotter weather, however, this has impacted our ability to keep all customers in supply at all times.

“Despite asking for customers’ help to use water for essential uses only, regrettably we’ve now been left with no choice but to introduce this temporary use ban restriction to protect customers’ supplies across Kent and Sussex.

The long-term outlook for the remainder of summer calls for dry weather with low rainfall. Temperatures may drop slightly, but the forecast is for little rain.

“Restricting the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to make sure we have enough water for our customers’ essential use, will ensure we can serve our vulnerable customers and protect the local environment.

The temporary restrictions will come into effect on 26th June.

“This will mean that customers will be prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, patios, and boats, and from filling swimming and paddling pools.”