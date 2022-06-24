Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Britain as health chiefs confirm number of new infections

CASES of monkeypox have risen by 20 in two days, new data has revealed.

The last update from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated there were 793 cases in the UK – this has now climbed to 813.

1 Monkeypox cases have risen once more across the UK Credit: Reuters

London residents make up 79% of England cases – with are known to 99% of all confirmed cases are male.

There are five confirmed female cases. The median age of confirmed cases in the UK was 37 years old.

Investigations continue to show that the outbreak is growing and cases remain primarily in gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.

The latest case numbers, recorded on Tuesday, sparked warnings that cases could shoot up around celebrations for Pride next week.

However anyone can catch the virus – and Brits are being urged to be aware of the symptoms.

Cases have also risen in the US, with data from the Centre for Disease Controls (CDC) stating that there are now 173 cases.

The worst affected areas are New York and California.

In recent weeks around 2,103 cases have been detected globally, the most recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) states.

It comes after Central Recorder revealed that a British Airways crew member was struck down with the illness, sparking delays to a UK-bound fight.

Government officials were in talks with authorities in Singapore, Asia after they demanded the steward’s entire crew quarantine alongside their infected colleague for 21 days.

BA and the Home Office were trying to get permission to charter a plane to bring the rest of the staff home for further testing.

Flight BA16 back to London was delayed for six hours today while the legal wrangle unfolded.

Earlier this week UK medics revealed that vaccines to combat the bug are set to be offered out more widely to help control the situation.

The smallpox shot is currently being used for people who have been in contact with infected people.

UK health chiefs said that some gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox should be offered jabs.

New guidance states that eligibility would depend on a number of factors.

This, the UKHSA says, would be similar to those eligible for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) – but applied regardless of HIV status.

Medics and health care professionals may advise a jab for someone who:

has multiple sex partners

participates in group sex

attends ‘sex on premises’ venues

Anyone can get the illness – more so if you have been in contact or had sexual contact with a person who has symptoms.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at UKHSA said extensive contact tracing work has help stopped the spread of the bug.

However, she added that medics are continuing to see a large proportion of cases in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

She added: “By expanding the vaccine offer to those at higher risk, we hope to break chains of transmission and help contain the outbreak.

The signs of monkeypox you need to know Experts at the UK Health Security Agency have said all Brits should be on the look out for key signs and symptoms. The signs may include: Fever Headache Muscle aches Backache Chills Exhaustion Night sweats Cold-like symptoms, such as congestion and runny nose Swollen lymph nodes Swollen groin Rash Medics said that complications of the illness were documented as: low mood

severe pain

conjunctivitis

“Although most cases are mild, severe illness can occur in some people, so it is important we use the available vaccine to target groups where spread is ongoing.

“The NHS will soon set out details on how this will be delivered – so do not come forward for the vaccine yet.”

In the meantime, she said that everyone should continue to be alert to any new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body, particularly if they’ve had close contact with a new partner.

“If you think you have these symptoms, avoid close contact with others and call NHS 111 or your local sexual health centre, though please phone ahead before attending,” Dr Ramsey added.