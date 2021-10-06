‘Money Heist’ Immersive Experience: How to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Put a mask on and get ready to take part in your first international robbery heist.

The brand new “Money Heist Experience,” which debuted Sept. 29, allows visitors to immerse themselves in the hit Netflix series’ universe, where they can plan a robbery, evade security and crack codes to make a successful getaway. The tour kicked off in Miami at the historic Alfred L. duPont Building, and will continue with stops in London, Mexico City, Paris and New York.

“‘Money Heist’ is one of the most popular shows in the world and Miami is an international destination for tourism, arts and entertainment, so it’s fitting that Netflix is bringing this immersive experience to the heart of Downtown Miami for its U.S. debut,” said Gary Resller, owner of the Alfred L. duPont Building in a statement. “Audiences will relieve the duPont Building’s storied history as a bank, offering an only-in-Miami experience that will thrust guests into an epic adventure and bring even more activity to Miami’s Flagler Street district.”

Once inside the 17-floor building, which features an opulent ballroom, marble walls and ornate iron gates, visitors will be recruited into the notorious gang by the Lisboa, played by Itziar Ituno in the show. Their mission will feature a brand new storyline inspired by the series, which will see them follow The Professor’s daring plan to infiltrate the building’s landmark vault. After the robbery, visitors can hang out in a themed bar with appetizers, merchandise and custom cocktails.

