Money Heist: All The Major Character Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Sad To Saddest

1. Nairobi/Agata Jimenez (Alba Flores)

Nairobi (Alba Flores) died after being shot in the head by Gandia. Unlike with Tokyo and Berlin’s deaths, she didn’t get to choose death or make a big sacrifice for the group; she was murdered. Her life was stopped by a man who was the epitome of terrible (racist, homophobic, selfish, violent, etc.), which is what made Nairobi’s death so hard to stomach. It also didn’t help that no one saw it coming.

Nairobi had spent most of Part 4 fighting for her life after a gunshot wound nearly caused her death. When Nairobi survived that, fans got a sense of ease and hope about Nairobi’s future. We saw her in the beginnings of a romantic relationship with Bogata (Hovik Keuchkerian), and she was planning to have a child with The Professor. Nairobi’s future seemed the most promising of the thieves, so when she died, it left everyone in shock.

Nairobi’s death showed Money Heist viewers that no one is safe in the series, and Tokyo’s death confirmed that conclusion.