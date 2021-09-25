Money expert claims Target has a ‘secret schedule’ for sales – and you’ll want to write this down

EVERYONE loves to save their pretty pennies – even at retailers that boast about their cheap prices.

Matt Gresia, a money expert, claimed that stores have secret sales every single day – this means you’ll want to hold off on buying that jean jacket for another day.

Taking to TikTok, the expert revealed Target’s secret sale schedule:

MONDAY

According to Gresia’s video, electronics and items for babies and children at Target have special pricing at the beginning of the week.

TUESDAY

If you’re looking to buy a new skirt or a few Halloween items, you’ll want to check in on Tuesdays. Women’s clothing and home items go on sale then.

WEDNESDAY

The day with the most special prices is Wednesday as they allegedly have discounts on food, health and beauty, men’s clothes, toys, and gardening.

THURSDAY

If you’re getting ready for a trip, you might want to check back on Thursdays.

Target allegedly puts their luggage and backpacks on sale this day.

FRIDAY

On Fridays, you’ll find special discounts on cosmetics, jewelry, hardware, auto, and home improvement.

So if you rather wait until the end of the week to celebrate, those are the items you’ll want to save up for.

Previously, a Halloween aficionado had revealed that you never have to pay full price for items at Spirit Halloween.

This pop-up store typically opens in August and shuts down by November.

Well, the TikTok user who goes by the name of Definitely Not Brooke revealed that Spirit Halloween always has a 20 percent discount going on.

All you need to do is find the coupon on their website and it can be applied to one item every time you go to the store.

You can also use it online.

A fellow Halloween lover also revealed that you can also get 50 percent off when you shop the day after Halloween (but what’s the point then?) and even 30 percent if you know someone who works at the store.

