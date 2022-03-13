MoMA Patron Stabs 2 Employees After Membership Revoked

NYPD is looking for the suspect in Saturday’s stabbing attack on two Museum of Modern Art employees.

Police claimed that the suspect was a frequent visitor to the museum and was furious when he was refused entry.

Mayor Eric Adams said that both workers were expected to survive.

Two employees were stabbed by a frequent patron of New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, after being denied entry because of his revoked membership. Officials with the NYPD stated that the victim was a regular visitor to the museum.

According to John Miller (NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism), the suspect fled immediately and authorities were still looking for him Saturday evening.

Miller claimed that Miller tried to enter the museum about 4:15 p.m. But the employees informed him that his membership was revoked because of two incidents of disorderly conduct the man had been involved with.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said. “This was a rapidly unfolding, spontaneous incident.”

Miller said that both employees were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition. Miller stated that the suspect had stabbed the employees in the back, collarbone and back of their necks.

The suspect was not identified by police, but police described him as a white male with a black jacket, blue surgical mask and a brightly patterned shirt.

Miller stated that Miller knew the man and reported him to the police. “because of prior incidents”But he didn’t provide any additional details.

The museum was rocked by the stabbing incident, which caused chaos throughout. Photos and videos uploaded to social mediaPatrons were seen racing towards the exits on Saturday

Eric Adams, Mayor TweetSaturday, he was informed about the incident and both victims had been notified. “expected to survive their injuries.”

“We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders,”He went on.