Mom of 12 and Grandma to Two Defies Trolls – How I Maintain My Great Body Despite Many Kids

“Mom Of 12 And Grandma Of 2 Showcases Her Incredible Postpartum Body”

A FIT mom has given a glimpse of her huge family that consists of twelve children and two grandchildren. She is proud of her body after giving birth several times, but trolls shade her for having too many kids. Rocio Maldonado has given birth 12 different times and barely looks it. She and her husband have welcomed them all within 20 years. She shared a video response to a TikTok user’s comment on a previous clip that she was “Cheaper by the Dozen in real life.” Cheaper by the Dozen is best known as a 2003 film about a family with twelve children who adapt to life in a new city.

Rocio Maldonado’s Inspiring Story

Rocio welcomed the connection and agreed in the caption. She began with a quick clip of herself with makeup and a bold red lip before she shared a video of her children and grandchildren during an outdoor photoshoot. “Who said it was okay for you to have 12 kids?” the subtitle read. She answered the question musically by using the background audio. “Mama said it was okay,” it sang. She incorporated a few screen grabs of the matriarch and kids from the popular film in comparison with her lineage. The comment section was filled with compliments about how beautiful her family is.

Positive Comments And Family Dynamics

Rocio has six boys and six daughters who are as old as 24 and as young as four years old. Her daughters are 24, 23, 15, 12,15, and four, while her sons are 18,13,10,8,7, and six. Her eldest daughter is married with her own two kids, a boy and a girl. Viewers demanded to see her physique in another video and could not get over it. Rosio posed in a sparkly white minidress and blue strappy heels that showed off her legs. “Twelve pregnancies and 12 kids later! This is me now,” she wrote in the caption.

Support And Criticism

“It’s genetics y’all. Some people are lucky and sadly others aren’t,” another chimed in. “Twelve kids. Dayumm!” a TikTok user wrote. Trolls criticize her online for having so many children. She is proud of how her body looks after giving birth so many times. They call her Cheaper by The Dozen in real life, but she’s okay with it.