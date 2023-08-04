MUM urges parents to learn the symptoms of the bronchiolitis bug after her infant son became ill.

The symptoms of a chest infection that causes swelling to the small airways within the lungs are similar to those associated with a common cold.

3 Little Casper was infected with bronchiolitis, a chest infection that is common. Credit: minifirstaid

3 Jamie Jamie’s mum Jen and their son Credit: minifirstaid

The condition can be more serious and cause breathing difficulties or wheezing, as Jamie and Jen know well.

In June 2021, their nine-month old son Casper suffered from bronchiolitis.

His parents brought him to a GP because he was “sniffly”, and had developed conjunctivitis.

They were told to closely monitor his breathing for any changes.

Casper was sleeping in his dad’s arms later that evening when they noticed that he looked “flushed”.

Jen, a blogger told The Blog: “I saw him working to breathe and noticed that his stomach was sucking under his ribs.” MiniFirstAid.

The family were about to go on holiday so, remembering the warning that they should respond quickly to any changes in breathing, they took Casper to A&E.

The oxygen level was 92. NHS says that a normal, healthy oxygen reading should be between 95-100.

Jen: “We remember them being low but not panic stations.

Then, a few details that we had not been able to piece together were revealed.

The night before, the child had been very sick. His nappies appeared to be dryer than normal. He seemed hungry but didn’t really care for his milk.

Casper’s oxygen level plummeted, and his parents learned that he would need to be placed on a ventilator as part of a medically induced coma.

Jen stated, “We were truly alarmed.” Casper’s life-support system was something we never imagined.

We were completely shell-shocked. We were totally shell shocked.

The moment he had been ventilated, we felt calm. It was horrible to see him in a state of unconsciousness but (falsely), we thought that it would be a relatively safe procedure and he’d get better.

Our alarm was real. The shock was overwhelming. We were totally shell-shocked. Jen

Jen and Jamie learned that the severity of bronchiolitis usually increases between days 3 and 5 after onset.

Casper did not make an exception. In the middle of night, his mum and dad who were staying in a flat supported by a charitable organization attached to the hospital received a telephone call to inform them that Casper was to be transferred to an oscillator, a new life support system.

It was important that the tiny organs of this child rest.

Jen stated that “the sheer terror of what was going to happen still haunts” us.

We ran to the baby at 3am, not knowing where we would find him.

“However, it soon became apparent that even with the oscillator, Casper’s health was still deteriorating.

“The consultant sat us down and explained that if we left Casper where he was, he wasn’t going to make it.”

This baby was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital to see if he would need to be put on an ECMO device. The ECMO pump oxygenates and pumps blood out of the body to allow the heart and lungs time to rest.

The team was “incredible”, and Casper, who is critically ill, received alternative medicine without needing the machine.

His lungs were also cleared by constant suctioning and baby physiotherapy.

The situation took another turn when the medics were unable to remove his breathing tube.

‘SHEER TERROR’

Jen: “We felt devastated when Casper returned to life support.”

The next time it happened, we were terrified.

The hospital staff attempted again several days later – and this time they were successful.

Jen said, “We had never felt such joy or gratitude.”

The child stayed in intensive care for a couple more days, before being moved to GOSH for further monitoring.

The airways of his lungs were also “ballooned” as they had become puffy and swollen.

Casper finally returned home. He has made a complete recovery.

The parents of this child want to share with others the symptoms and treatment of bronchiolitis.

She said: “Learn the signs of breathing distress – Casper’s tummy sucking in under his ribs was a critical sign – but also things like vomiting milk back (the body prioritises breathing over digestion).

Act on the signs and don’t listen to anyone telling you that panicking is unnecessary.

“Trust your instincts – you know your baby best.

Casper got bronchiolitis during the summer.

“If your child has a cold, be mindful about exposing them to other bugs if you don’t have to.”

What is bronchiolitis? BRONCHIOLITIS affects children and babies under two years of age. This is not the same as bronchitis, which can cause a lot of mucus in the cough and may affect people of any age. Bronchiolitis is usually relatively mild and can be treated at home, but it can be very serious. Early symptoms can include Sneezing

Nose blocked or runny

Cough

Temperature slightly higher than 38C Kids may experience the following symptoms when their condition gets worse: Breathing faster

You find it difficult to eat?

Asthma

Irritability The worst symptoms usually occur between the third and fifth day. The cough will usually go away within 3 weeks. It is important to note that bronchiolitis does not have a specific treatment and will often get better by itself. It can sometimes be severe, and children will need to go hospitalized. You should call 999 or go to A&E if your youngster is struggling to breathe, making grunting noises or sucking their tummy under their ribs. Another red flag is a pause in breathing, blue lips or tongue, floppiness, and bluish skin. Call 111 or request an urgent appointment with a GP if your child’s cold is worsening, he or she has been eating less than normal for 12+ hours, feels hotter or more irritable than usual, has not changed their nappies in over 12 hours or has a dry nappy. According to the National Childcare Trust, one third of babies develop bronchiolitis during their first year. According to government statistics, one per cent of hospitalized patients die. Source: NHS