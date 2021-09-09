Mom Gets an Irate Letter from Her 7-Year-Old Daughter for Disturbing Her TV Time

Nobody enjoys being interrupted when watching their favorite TV show, which is why a small girl gave her mother a piece of her mind when she was ordered to turn off the TV.

Kids are always looking for ways to have fun, and while they may tolerate a little diversion now and then, they will not tolerate it when their favorite show is on TV. The story of a little girl’s reaction to her “disturbing mum” has social media users in stitches.

When things don’t go their way, most youngsters choose to seek sympathy with their tears, but a 7-year-old girl chose to behave like a grown-up and write her a letter detailing her dissatisfaction at being ordered to clean the dishes.

The small girl wasted no time in telling her amused mother how dissatisfied she was when she was instructed to switch off the TV and clean the dishes.

The amusing anecdote was published on the social networking site Reddit, and the substance of the small girl’s letter has since gained popularity. Her intelligence and bravery have been admired by those who have come across them.

In the passive-aggressive letter she wrote to her mother, the seven-year-old sketched a face, presumably to express her mood. She expressed her displeasure with her mother’s minor insensitivity with a photograph.

According to her mother’s comment, the small girl tends to voice her frustrations better through a letter whenever she disagrees with her parents’ decision.

The tone and expertise of the small girl indicate that this will not be the last letter she writes to her parents, but it is the most viral of all her amusing pieces of passive-aggressive notes.

According to her note, the smart child was watching the cartoon show “Moana” when her mother interrupted her to perform a duty. The 7-year-old knew why her mother wanted her to do the dishes, but she hoped for some leniency so she could finish the show.

The Reddit user’s kid claimed that she wanted to complete the program so that she could inform her mother how it ended. She agreed to wash because she didn’t want to disappoint her mother, even though it was a deliberate decision.