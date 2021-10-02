Mom calls police after 17-year-old son gets his hair cut

A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like.

“I have an emergency, please,”The mom relayed her story to the 911 operator.

“Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,”She went on.

The dispute quickly turned ugly. The operator tells the mom that the barber called the mother the “c-word”She was also threatening to kill her.

“He screwed up my son’s hair. My son’s supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,”She broke down and continued to cry.

The teen, a senior in highschool, visited Robbie Rocco at Boneheads Barbershop, Norton, and asked for a very short haircut.

Rocco tells Inside Edition, “He asked for a number 2, so I actually stopped and I just told him, I said, ‘A number 2 is really short,’ and he said, ‘Yep, that’s fine.’ And I told him again, I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

“The whole entire haircut, the kid never gave me any vibe that he was upset. We talked the whole haircut. We talked about his school,”Rocco said.

Rocco claims that the child tipped him 5 dollars after it was over.

“About 20 minutes later, [his mom] comes in the shop, [saying], ‘It’s way too short!’ like screaming. She wouldn’t let me speak,”Rocco said.

He stated that he believed it was “absolutely outrageous”The incident was reported to 911 by the woman.

The barber admitted to using some curse words with his mom, but he said he never threatened her.