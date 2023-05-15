Molly-Mae Hague’s fans are unanimous when it comes to her maternity jeans.

Fans are smitten with MOLLY MAE Hague’s post-baby figure.

She told her fans that she still wore her maternity pants.

3 Molly-Mae Hague was stunning as she posed wearing maternity jeans

3 Molly’s honest posts have been praised by many fans Credit: Instagram

Molly (23), shared an image of her in a simple, white T-shirt with a pair elasticated jeans, and a grey sweater draped on her shoulders.

The new mother shared an adorable photo of herself wearing sunglasses during a Manchester outing.

She then revealed: “I’ll let you in on a secret… I’m still wearing my maternity jeans.”

Molly’s post was met with praise from many of her fans.

One wrote: “Good on you, you’ve just had a baby and you need to feel comfortable, you’re looking amazing.”

A second poster: “Looking Fabulous!” “Maternity comfort is the winner.”

Third: “Bless Molly-Mae, for your honesty! It’s just what young children and adults need. Well done you!”

Another person added: “My daughter is nearly six.. can I still wear my maternity jeans?

Molly went out just days after admitting she felt “zombified”, despite ten hours of sleep.

Influencer Molly-Mae said: “I cannot explain to you how tired I am right now and I had ten hours sleep last night.

“Normally I only have about four to five, and that’s what I do.”

She added: “I can’t believe I was a mother before I had children.

After last night, I feel like a zombie. What is going on?

The Love Island actress has fueled rumours that she and her boyfriend Tommy have gotten engaged. Fans are no doubt eager to hear more from the star.