Molly Mae Hague & Tommy Fury are looking more in love than ever when they kissed in Barbados

MOLLY Mae Hague snogged Tommy Fury in Barbados Sea.

While attending the wedding of a friend, they enjoyed a relaxing break on a Caribbean island.

4 Molly packed Tommy on his PDA and they swam in the sea BackGrid

4 As they splashed in the pool, their faces were filled with smiles BackGrid

4 The couple looks more in love than ever BackGrid

Molly (24), wore an elegant black bathing suit to splash around in the pool with her boyfriend, a boxer.

Tommy, 24, held onto his girl as he pulled in to give her a hug and a kiss.

The sun was shining and they were enjoying some time off from their hectic and busy schedules.

Tommy wore a pair red shorts to enjoy their swim in the water, while Molly showed off her enviable body for their time in the sun.

Molly and Tommy, who came second in Love Island’s 2019 season and still go strong today, are Molly & Tommy.

Bambi is their new little baby girl.

She caused quite a stir when she wore a “wedding gown” to a friend’s wedding.

Although some fans criticised Molly’s choice of outfit, others have praised her for her bold look.

One person wrote: “Before y’all come after her for wearing white at her friends wedding she was a Bridesmaid, and many girls wore exactly the same dress because the bridal party picked it out.”

“Beautiful!! “You both look incredible,” said a second.

Not everyone was in agreement and some said that she should not have been allowed to wear white on her friend’s special day.

The follower wrote: “Did your friend wear white at their wedding ???”

Another said: “Why did you wear a wedding dress when it wasn’t your wedding?????? Wtf”