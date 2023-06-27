Molly Mae Hague shows off curves and a gorgeous figure in a black skintight dress. Her fans call her ‘unreal.’

MOLLY Mae Hague was stunning as she donned a dress in black on vacation.

As she left for dinner, the 23-year old showed off her stunning figure.

4 Molly-Mae was stunning in her black dress

4 She said that she was ready within five minutes

Molly added Chanel bag to her Chanel handbag and a simple black dress.

Molly chose a look that was natural, with hair pulled back from her face and pinned in a bun.

She told her followers: “Dinner…. In about 5 minutes, I was ready. “

Tommy was quick to comment on the snap with a love heart, while her best friend Maura Higgins wrote: “Well you just look AMAZING!!!!!!!”

A fan added: “You look incredible”, as someone else remarked: “Hot mama”.

Molly, Tommy and their 6-month-old have taken a quick break to Athens.

The couple have been updating fans on their stunning getaway including their £2,000-a-night hotel on the shores of the Greek capital.

The move comes after she decided to step down from her £5million-a-year role as the Creative Director of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing to concentrate on motherhood.

The new mum – who welcomed her her baby girl in January – then faced criticism as she revealed she would be heading off on a sunkissed getaway, less than a month after she returned from Barbados.

Sharing a photo of her beige see-through shirt and a £350 khaki Loewe bucket hat and wrote: “Just booked a holiday for in two days time!!…Get your case packed Bambi girl.”

But some fans were less than impressed by Molly’s jet-setting lifestyle and begged her to stay at home with her daughter, instead of dragging her on holiday.

4 Molly and Tommy enjoy a nice meal