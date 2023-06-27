Molly Mae Hague shows off curves and a gorgeous figure in a black skintight dress. Her fans call her ‘unreal.’

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

MOLLY Mae Hague was stunning as she donned a dress in black on vacation.

As she left for dinner, the 23-year old showed off her stunning figure.

Molly-Mae looked amazing in a black dress

4

Molly-Mae was stunning in her black dress
The star said she got ready in just five minutes

4

She said that she was ready within five minutes

Molly added Chanel bag to her Chanel handbag and a simple black dress.

Molly chose a look that was natural, with hair pulled back from her face and pinned in a bun.

She told her followers: “Dinner…. In about 5 minutes, I was ready. “

Tommy was quick to comment on the snap with a love heart, while her best friend Maura Higgins wrote: “Well you just look AMAZING!!!!!!!”

Molly Mae cruelly mum-shamed after quitting £5m PLT job to focus on baby Bambi
I left school at 16 with no GCSEs - now I work with Man Utd stars & Molly Mae

A fan added: “You look incredible”, as someone else remarked: “Hot mama”.

Molly, Tommy and their 6-month-old have taken a quick break to Athens.

The couple have been updating fans on their stunning getaway including their £2,000-a-night hotel on the shores of the Greek capital.

The move comes after she decided to step down from her £5million-a-year role as the Creative Director of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing to concentrate on motherhood.

The new mum – who welcomed her her baby girl in January – then faced criticism as she revealed she would be heading off on a sunkissed getaway, less than a month after she returned from Barbados.

Sharing a photo of her beige see-through shirt and a £350 khaki Loewe bucket hat and wrote: “Just booked a holiday for in two days time!!…Get your case packed Bambi girl.”

But some fans were less than impressed by Molly’s jet-setting lifestyle and begged her to stay at home with her daughter, instead of dragging her on holiday.

Molly and Tommy enjoyed a meal out

4

Molly and Tommy enjoy a nice meal
Molly cuddled up to Bambi by the pool

4

Molly and Bambi cuddled by the pool

Latest News

Previous article
The Bachelorette: Who gets Charity’s first impression rose? (SPOILERS)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder