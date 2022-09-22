Molly-Mae Hague reveals night time fears as she shows off new bedroom with horrifying detail at £3.5m mansion

MOLLY MAE Hague shared her fears at night as she spent her first night alone in her new bedroom.

She and boyfriend Tommy Fury are busy renovating their £3.5m mansion and Molly, 23, excitedly revealed their bedroom is almost finished.

2 Molly shared with fans that her bedroom was almost ready and she also had a night terror.

2 She admitted that she was sleeping near exposed wires.

The Love Island star shared a clip in which she was lying in bed. She then showed off an alarming detail – exposed wires, and a plug sticking out the wall.

She said, “I’m literally about to be electrocuted on this, let’s stop talking about it.

“It’s our first night in our new bedroom, even though it’s nowhere near finished.”

Molly re-examined the wires and added: “Fingers crossed I won’t sizzle my hair off on that or something.”

After Tommy convinced Molly that he would pop the question, Molly now fears night terrors.

Molly, Tommy’s girlfriend, took to her grid for a holiday snap. “Exploring with you >>>.”

PLT’s creative director looked stunning in a khaki green puffa jacket and white cargo pants.

Accessorized with a Channel handbag, and large sunglasses, she looked stunning.

Tommy, on the other hand, chose a plain white shirt, khaki trousers and a black coat.

Many of the fans were quick to comment on the picture to express their affection. Others thought they had decided to go to the next level in their relationship.

One comment: “For a second I thought this was an engagement announcement.”

Their comment was seconded by: “dunno why I have a feeling that he might propose soon 😭.”

A third person chimed in: “Not me zooming in on her hand looking for a ring 😂.”