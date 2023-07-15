Molly Mae Hague has been cruelly taunted as she shares a bedroom that is VERY neutral – but why?

MOLLY-MAE Hague was cruelly trolled after showing off one of the renovated bedrooms in her £3.5m mansion.

Both she and Tommy Fury, her former Love Island boyfriend who is also 24 years old, are busy renovating their dream house.

Molly, a well-known influencer revealed that her room was very cozy and neutrally decorated.

Some Instagram users commented that it looked like an actual hospital.

One person wrote, “The neutral is a futuristic feeling hospital.”

The other person said: “A bit too clinical for me.”

Molly posted an before picture, which showed the room completely transformed with its bold green theme.

She captioned her upload: “Swipe for before…

The calm place. Personally, neutral tones in the house make me feel calm and relaxed…

“I know some people may prefer the before and that’s ok!”

Molly’s decision was defended by some fans, who said she should not have had to justify it.

The comment was: “Your view is the only thing that counts.”

“It’s your home, your space, your choice!”

Another person added, “Girl. You owe nobody an explanation. You choose your home! It’s that simple.”

