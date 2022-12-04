Molly-Mae Hague celebrates her’special day” at her baby shower

MOLLY MAE Hague is celebrating a “special day” as she attends her first baby’s shower.

According to social media, the influencer may be eight months pregnant with Tommy Fury’s son.

Since confirming her exciting news in January, Molly, a blonde beauty and model has kept her followers up-to-date with the progress of her pregnancy via a number of social media posts.

The arrival of the baby girl is fast approaching and fans were given a peek at her baby shower, which took place today.

The Love Island Star shared an earlier photo of herself getting her hair and makeup done, along with the caption. “Getting ready for a very very special day.”

In addition, she shared an Instagram snap of the backdrop of where the shower takes place.

Molly’s friends may have correctly guessed her name. A collection of flowers hung from the ceiling, in cloud-shaped arrangements.

Many of Molly’s teasing ways have been noticed by fans, prompting speculations that it could be Tommy’s baby name.

Another snap showed an incredible solid structure constructed in the location in cotton candy pink with a message reading: “Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury – 4th December 2022.”

To match the theme of the shower, you could place a variety of traditional-looking white candles on the tops of the tables.

Entertainment was provided for guests by the singer. He sat next to another background that had a neon sign reading ‘hey baby’ and was covered with another cloud decoration.

A luxurious cocktail with a large amount of foam was served to the guests.

