Molly Gordon on Season 2’s Gut-Wrenching Finale

Where else have you seen Molly Gordon besides in "Ramy" or "Life of the Party?" You may remember her from Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" as Annabelle. She was given the nickname "Triple A", by her classmates. (We will not explain this in detail, just watch the movie to find out more). Annabelle (Kaitlyn Derver and Beanie Feldstein), one of Olivia Wilde's "popular characters", is the character that causes Amy and Molly to go into an uproar when they discover she has partied. Wilde takes care with Gordon's persona, and you will probably be angry at the end if someone called Annabelle this nickname.

Gordon also has a buzzy project coming up after “The Bear” — a film she co-directed alongside Nick Lieberman called “Theater Camp” which she also wrote with Lieberman, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, and “The Good Doctor” star Noah Galvin. The film, which is a parody of intensive theater camps in the summer that are taken too seriously, features Gordon, Platt and Galvin, as well as comedians such Patti Harrison and Amy Sedaris and Gordon’s co-star from “The Bear”, Edibiri.

The second season of “The Bear” is now available on Hulu, while “Theater Camp”, well, hits theaters, on July 14.