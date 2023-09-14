MohBad’s wife remembers singer with sorrow adding he ‘always lived with fears’

MohBad’s wife Omowuni has taken to social media to lament the Nigerian singer’s tragic passing. In a series of Instagram stories she expressed her grief while also claiming her husband had ‘always lived with fears’.

MohBad, a Nigerian Afrobeats artist who was 27 years old when he died is reported to have passed away. MohBad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, was signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records until he left the music label in 2022. His most popular tracks include Peace, Ask About Me and Pariwo.

His management confirmed the news on social media.

Music executive Ovie delivered the heartbreaking news on Twitter on Tuesday evening, writing “Confirmed. MohBad died. Sad, sad day. R.I.P.”

A statement was later posted on MohBad’s Instagram account. It read: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A MohBad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023. MohBad was a bright light right up until his death. The family is grateful for all the love and prayers they have received. The family asks that you respect their privacy in this trying time. Imole has found peace at last.”

MohBad’s wife laments singer’s death and leaving behind their five month old son

MohBad’s wife is a woman named Wunmi, also known as Omowuni, with whom he shares a young son. In the aftermath of her husband’s tragic passing, Wunmi has took to social media to express her grief, explaining how hard she tried to make him stay alive.

You can also find out more about the She Writer on her IG story: “we had so many plans. Now, two responsibilities are one. You were my ride or die. I tried to make you stay Ilerioluwa…aaaaahh I repeat, I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone.”

Wunmi also lamented how their son, Liam, who has just turned five months old, “would only grow to know his father through the internet”. She talked about her pregnancy and how MohBad was so helpful.

Omowuni says her late husband “struggled till death” and “always lived with fears”

She also revealed that MohBad “struggled till death” and “always lived with fears”.

She said, “He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening, he has always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day.”

She added: “He was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24 years.”

MohBad also expressed concern for her, and that he wanted her to leave.

“Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he is now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us, I was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling, he always say to me… Wunmi pls go for my baby sake, I wouldn’t want this people to harm you and him it will break me, you just go, let me face them myself,” she added.

The details surrounding MohBad’s death remained undisclosed.