Modern Family Vet Ariel Winter to Lead A New TV Series Following Recasting

Modern FamilyIts eleven-season run, which was wildly popular and won numerous awards, ended in 2020. Many stars from its ensemble cast have already returned to TV with high-profile appearances, while others like her are continuing their success. Sarah Hyland, Sarah’s sister on-screen These are These returns are combined As we speak. Ariel Winter, the show’s brainiest and most logical character, was recast to play the lead role in the new TV series. HungryThat was originally fronted initially by Demi Lovato.

HungryDeveloped by Cleveland HotCreator and Will & GraceSuzanne Martin, a writer, will play Ariel Winter in a group of friends that are part of a food-issues club. While the film will likely focus on eating disorders, as well as other caloric-related problems, it will also highlight how friends can help each other during times of need. Winter will be enjoying a different pace when she is part of a group of older actors, rather than a cast with four generations.

This won’t be Winter’s very first scripted role in general after her decade-plus as one of the Dunphys, though, as she has several features on the way. She’s set for the party dramedy Swimming Pools, The Zoom-based thriller Don’t Log Off The upcoming crime drama Crimelands. She also brought her Sofia the FirstUse your vocal talents to make an episode of this spooky podcast R.L. Stine’s Story ClubIn 2021. HungryHowever, this will be her first TV appearance after the fact. Modern Family.

Demi Lovato was an executive producer and star when she joined the board. HungryIn April 2021, NBC picked Lovato up for a pilot-order. As March 2022 approached, the topical comedy was faced with a major obstacle when Lovato, the show’s lead, pulled out due to scheduling conflicts. They will however remain onboard as executive producers, with Scooter Braun, their manager.

That setback clearly wasn’t a long-term situation, thankfully, and Deadline reports NBC execs were all-in on rapidly finding someone else to fill the role, as they were eager to stick to the plans for the impending pilot’s filming. Ariel Winter is an excellent choice considering that the actress has built up her fandom post-Franco.Modern Family years. Continue reading about the subject of Hungry, Winter has also spoken out about body-shaming She dealt with viewers during the Growing up in a comedy series is a difficult process Similar criticisms she’s heard after losing weight .

Ariel Winter is our latest. Modern Family to land a starring TV role, with the news coming soon after the reveal that Sarah Hyland landed a role in Peacock’s upcoming Pitch PerfectSpinoff series featuring Flula Borg and Adam Levine. Julie Bowen, the mother of Flula Borg and Adam Levine, also made some memorable appearances. American DadAnd Curb Your EnthusiasmAlready in 2022, and will lead the in-development comedy Wilde ThingsNBC.