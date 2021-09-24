MMA Champ Caleb Plant’s Mother Sad Story.. Here’s What Happend

The world of combat sports is an interesting one, especially boxing, which has been seeing a resurgence as of late after mixed martial arts has been stealing headlines for a very long time. The sweet science has more than a handful of stars that sell pay-per-views, but one of the biggest rights now is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who has looked nigh-unstoppable ever since his only loss to Floyd “Money” Mayweather.
Caleb Plant’s mother?
While hyping their November 6, 2021 fight on Showtime Boxing, the Mexican slugger and native Tennessee fought at a press conference.
A visibly irritated Canelo began shouting the word “mother–ker” to Caleb and shoved the boxer. Caleb casually approached Canelo, throwing a left hook that Canelo managed to dodge while he tossed away his sunglasses. He then landed two more shots.
The blows Canelo threw left a cut under Caleb’s left eye, and the two men were separated. Canelo said that trash talk does not bother him. Canelo won’t listen to his mother being invoked if it is trash talk.
Caleb denied saying anything about Canelo’s mother and asked reporters to ask if they knew the fate of his mom.
Beth Plant, Caleb’s mother, was shot and killed by a police officer, who reportedly acted in self-defense after she threatened him with a knife in an ambulance. The deputy was yelling at Beth to drop the knife, and she pulled the knife from her backpack as she tried to restrain him. After being shot, she was taken to the hospital.
The wounds she suffered from ultimately proved to be fatal, and she died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Caleb uploaded several social media posts honoring his mom’s legacy, referencing the “demons” she fought prior to the fatal stand-off with police.
The internet’s pulling up receipts about Canelo’s claims he didn’t know what mother–ker meant in regards to Caleb.
While some thought it was in poor taste of Canelo to push Caleb the way that he did, others defended the Mexican boxer’s actions, arguing that the semantics of the word “mother–ker” is what caused the outburst from Canelo.
There were some other things that took place before and during the press conference, however, that made people a little more skeptical. Namely, the fact that Caleb’s been pointing out Canelo’s six-month suspension for testing positive for Clenbuterol, a performance-enhancing drug.
Caleb repeatedly called Canelo a “drug cheat,” but in the world of professional athletics, that term could apply to any number of high-profile stars. It’s not well-known that steroids are used, but anyone who has ever performed at a high level will tell you that they juicing.
However what “matters” is whether or not someone is caught in an official test. And Canelo did. Many believe this is the reason Canelo was pushing Caleb.
Then there are the throngs of users who are pointing out that Canelo himself employed the usage of the word “mother–ker” in the lead up to his bout with Demetrius Andrade — so he either intentionally insulted Demetrius’s mother, which would be a bit hypocritical, or he knows that the term could be used as a general insult and not necessarily one that means a person fornicates with his own mother.
We will see if any one of these factors comes into play on Nov. 6th, 2021.