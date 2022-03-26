MixtapE! The MixtapE!

For music lovers, Fridays with new music are an exciting and daunting prospect.

J Balvin And Ed Sheeran are the dynamic duo music fans need!

On March 25, the global superstars close friends decided to release two new songs together: “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

“The songs came about love and about partying. We wanted to do the best of both worlds,”J Balvin shared this with Zane LoweApple Music 1. “Life put us together and that’s why we just did this amazing project. We came great friends and here we are.”