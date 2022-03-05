Mitchell Ryan, Dharma and Greg and General Hospital actor, dies at 88

Mitchell Ryan, who played the father of Thomas Gibson’s character on “Dharma & Greg,” died Friday in Los Angeles. He was 88.

His stepdaughter Denise Freed stated that Ryan had congestive heart disease.

Kathryn Leigh Scott was his co-star on the 1960s soap opera. “Dark Shadows,”In a private Facebook post, he was remembered. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,”Friday was her last day of writing. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.”

For soap opera fans, Ryan was Burke Devlin. “Dark Shadows” until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. He is also remembered for his roles in the notorious mobster Frank Smith. “General Hospital”Anthony Tonell is a ruthless businessman. “Santa Barbara.”

His films appearances include “Liar Liar,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Magnum Force,” “High Plains Drifter,” “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” “Ed”And “Grosse Pointe Blank.”His screen debut was an uncredited appearance on the 1958 Robert Mitchum moonshine-running drama “Thunder Road.”

On TV, he Ryan played Will Riker’s father Kyle on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,”The guest list was available “Wings,” “Murder, She Wrote,”And “Dallas.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported his death first.