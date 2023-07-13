Mission: Impossible: The Small Details you Missed

Hayley Athwell’s Grace is the newcomer, but she has already assimilated with the rest of the group. Grace, like any good spy to be, has a complex past. She’s had multiple criminal records in different countries under various names. Although she’s an accomplished thief and pickpocket, Grace shines in her role as professional. Grace, a professional pickpocket in Abu Dhabi steals a key for the Entity from shady man who was to meet Ethan. Grace’s impressive magic tricks are used to hide the Entity key from Ethan.

Grace’s effortless key manipulation reminded Ethan a lot of his youth. When he was trying to keep the CIA’s NOC List out of danger’s hands in “Mission: Impossible”, he performed similar tricks. According to reports, many people in criminal underworlds do close-up magic in their spare times.

Grace and Ethan get to perform some incredible magic tricks as the story progresses in “Dead Reckoning”. Although we’d like to know if Grace and Ethan are truly dextrous magicians, it’s impossible to tell unless they reveal the secret.