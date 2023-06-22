Missing Titanic submarine updates — US ship arrives at wreck TODAY in a race against the clock as eerie footage found

How divers feel revealed insider

Sebastian HarrisThe U.S. Sun reported that the son of Titanic Expedition Leader G. Michael Harris is holding on to hope for the crew.OceanGate submersibleThe vanished Sunday are soon to be found, but their chances of survival seem slim.

Harris, who was 13 when he became the youngest person ever to dive at the Titanic site in 2005 and said that he believes it is his belief.OceanGate submarineTitan most likely exploded during the initial descent of its ocean floor.

Harris stated that, even if they were still alive and the crew was still on board, the conditions would have been horrific. He wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.

The chances of finding the ship before oxygen is exhausted are “less favorable”, he said, so all the pain they have endured may not be worth it.

On a calm, good day, there can be 10-foot waves in the North Atlantic Ocean, even if they’re still at sea.