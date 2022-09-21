Missing Oregon 7-Year Old Girl Found in Stolen Car by Police

After hours of searching, an Oregon girl was finally found asleep in the back seat of her family’s stolen car.

Yamilet Martinez (7 years old) was asleep in the vehicle of her family when it was taken after her mother briefly got out. According toABC News 4.

According to KATUThe family had just moved houses and was about to drop off a moving truck. The child’s father couldn’t find the drop box for the keys so Yamilet’s mother got out of their vehicle to help him search, reports the news outlet.

The mother noticed her phone was not connected to the car’s bluetooth. She then realized that the car and the child she was sleeping in were gone.

Police Please sayOver 50 units searched for the girl and received many tips from the community.

According to KATU an Amber Alert was also issued to assist in Yamilet search efforts later that night.

Oregon Live reported that Yamilet disappeared around 6:50 pm. The alert was sent at 10:35 pm. Police found Yamilet still asleep shortly after the alert was sent. She woke up to the alarm sounding when she tried to open her car doors.

According to Oregon LiveThe police searched the area for anyone who had stolen the car, but they were unable identify any. The news source reports that investigators will continue their search for the car-thief.

Police UpdatedLater that night, Yamilet was safely returned home to her family. They expressed gratitude for the support of the community.