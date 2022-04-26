Missing New Hampshire Couple Found Shot to Death on Walking Trail in the Woods

New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help in the baffling case of a couple who were reported missing and then found days later shot to death on a walking trail in the woods.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid were last seen one week ago, when they left their Concord apartment for a walk along the nearby Broken Ground Trails, police said. Avid outdoors people, the Reids regularly traveled the paths around their home.

A family member reported them missing when Stephen Reid, 67, failed to show up Wednesday at his regular weekly tennis match, authorities said. On Thursday, following an intensive search, the bodies Djeswende, 66, and Stephen were found on a dirt trail.

An autopsy determined both had been shot multiple times, police said.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” said Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood at a Friday press conference.

The Reids had no history of domestic violence and weren’t believed to have owned any guns, the chief said.

Neighbors said they heard no gunshots in the area.

“It’s strange. This is a very peaceful neighborhood and they’re talking about murder,” resident Doug Ponusky told WBTS-TV. “I never lock my doors. I think I’m gonna lock them tonight.”

Chief Osgood told reporters, “Concord is one of the safest cities in the safest states.” The state Attorney General’s office is also investigating the killings. Investigators said they have no suspects and no motive in the murders.

“Anyone who saw the Reids that Monday afternoon, anyone walking on those trails, anyone who has any information related to their disappearance or deaths are asked to contact the Concord Police Department,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said at Friday’s press conference.

Authorities are also seeking surveillance camera video from businesses and homes in the area.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at 603-225-8600. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be left on the Crimeline website at concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234.