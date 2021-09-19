‘Missing’ Apple AirPods 3 with new design ‘ARE coming this year – in time for Christmas’

APPLE could still launch its “missing” AirPods 3 later this year.

The revamped wireless earbuds were widely expected this week.

1 New AirPods could be on the way Credit: Apple

Apple held a major event where it unveiled the iPhone 13, a new iPad and 2021 iPad Mini, and the Apple Watch 7.

However, a new pair of AirPods wasn’t seen.

Now a new report by Digitimes claims that the AirPods are still on track to launch this year.

Apple held events in October or November before, and this could hold true for 2021.

The AirPods could be arriving later than expected, but they will still arrive in time for Christmas.

It’s impossible to know for certain.

Last week, we reported on how a revamped version of the iPhone’s wireless MagSafe charger was added to the FCC database, as spotted by Dave Zatz and 9to5Mac.

The document includes a sketch of an AirPods case that would be attached to the MagSafe charger.

Although the AirPods do not snap to the MagSafe charger as the iPhone, this is possible.

New AirPods might have MagSafe magnets. This will enable them to connect to the MagSafe charging station and charge wirelessly.

Apple introduced the AirPods in 2016 and released a second generation in 2019.

Apple also launched the AirPods Pro in 2016, and a second-generation AirPods Max in 2019.

Standard AirPods have since become a cultural icon and coveted accessory – and are now commonly seen around the world.

Some AirPods models can wireless charge, so it would be great news if MagSafe support was improved.

According to recent rumors the new AirPods will adopt the smaller design of AirPods Pro.

It is likely that these entry-level AirPods don’t have the active noise cancelling feature found on the Pro models.

Apple reveals NEW iPhone 13 at California launch event

