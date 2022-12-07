Miss Universe 2023: Exclusive Roku Channel English-Language Broadcast

Roku Channel will become the only English-language partner to the Miss Universe 71st competition, as announced by Miss Universe Organization Tuesday.

This live event will be held in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

“For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable. With this profound shift in the way audiences watch content underway, we’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel

to bring the Miss Universe competition to the streaming world and reach previously untapped audiences across the United States,” Amy Emmerich is the CEO of The Miss Universe Organization.

“The Roku Channel also ranked first in reach amongst AVOD/FAST services in the U.S. and Canada according to TiVo’s most recent quarterly Video Trends Report, and we are elated to be partnering together to find more innovative, new ways to tell the stories of these incredible women,” Emmerich.

Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President for Programming, stated, “The Roku Channel is thrilled to host the 71st Miss Universe competition to celebrate the achievements of women across the globe and give a platform to their many passions and causes. As more and more marquee events move to streaming, we’re excited to bring these exclusive experiences for free to our audience.”

Nearly 90 female competitors from all over the globe will take part in the international Miss Universe competition, held at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. It will include categories such as interviews, swimwear, community impact and evening gowns. The 70th Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandyhu will be the winner.

The televised event will also stream in Spanish on Telemundo.

Chakrapong, a transgender activist in Thailand, owns a Thai business “Anne” Chakrajutathib bought the Miss Universe Organization from Endeavor’s IMG division for $20 million in 2021. She is the first woman to own the pageant, which IMG acquired in 2015 from Donald Trump.