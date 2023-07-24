Miranda Lambert responds to fan’s T-shirt “Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies”.

The drama will break Mama’s heart.

Video of New VideosMiranda Lambertinteracting with a fan at a concert have surfaced one week after she drew controversy for chastising audience members for taking selfies.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,” the country star, who has been performing her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency for the past few weeks, told the crowd in the new ClipsFans shared on July 22, 2018. “She did, but I didn’t!”

Miranda added, “That’s bada–.” Then she accepted a miniature tequila from the crowd, made a toast, and shot a shot before giving it to her guitar player.Ethan Ballinger. The musician posted one of the videos of the interaction with the fan on his Instagram StoriesWrite “July 23,” and then add, “This happened last night.”

On July 15, Miranda had stopped a Las Vegas show mid-concert to criticize a group of fans who took selfies in front of her.

Miranda, a performer on the stage said “These girls were worried about their selfies and not listening to song.” TikTok. “It makes me angry a little.” The 39-year old continued: “We are here tonight to listen to some country music.” “I’m singing country music.”