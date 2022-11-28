Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Out Together

New couple alert?

On Nov. 26, Minka Kelly And Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds They were seen together at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on what looked like a dinner date. An eyewitness claims they spent hours indoors together.

The pair, who both exited relationships earlier this year, were photographed outside and in an Audi SUV, with the Friday Night Lights The rocker behind Minka and an alum behind it. Minka was rubbed by Dan as Minka sat behind the wheel.

E! has not commented on the couple’s night out, or clarified their relationship status. E! News reached out to Dan & Minka for comments, but has yet to hear back.

For their night out, Minka wore a black plunging top, matching pants and black and white canvas sneakers, paired with a long wool gray coat and large hoop earrings.

Minka and Dan have been out for more than 2 months, after Minka had announced that he was leaving his wife. Aja Volkman Separated.