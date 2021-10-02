A MINISTER has praised Central Recorder, praising it for advocating a ban against Botox and Lip Fillers for Children, which went into effect yesterday.

Clinics and beauty salons can no longer do cosmetic procedures on under-18s unless it is for medical ­reasons and approved by a doctor.

2 Maria Caulfield, Minister for Patient Safety, thanked Central Recorder to support our Had Our Fill Campaign

Minister for Patient Safety, Maria Caulfield, said: “I want to thank Central Recorder and their Had Our Fill campaign for shining a light on such an important issue.

“Outlawing these procedures is a watershed moment in protecting young people.

“I know it can feel like there is constant pressure to look a certain way — especially when we are bombarded with unrealistic body standards through ads and social media.

“Far too many young people have been left emotionally and physically scarred by botched cosmetic procedures, often requiring further invasive procedures to fix them.”

Victoria Brownlie, of the British Beauty Council, which supported the campaign, said: “The lack of regulation in the aesthetics industry leads to so many dire repercussions.

“Professionals with reputable qualifications are having to compete with those with no training at all.”